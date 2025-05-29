Sam Fender tickets on sale in Laval at Place Bell

Sam Fender via Wikimedia Commons

Sam Fender crosses into Quebec for a headline show at Place Bell in Laval on Oct. 1, 2025, at 8 p.m. The 10,000-seat arena—home to the AHL’s Rocket—will swap slapshots for soaring guitar solos when Fender’s Brit-rock hits the Francophone crowd.

Tickets are on sale at the Place Bell box office and on ScoreBig, where Canadian buyers still enjoy U.S.-dollar price transparency and no hidden charges.

Montreal’s northern neighbor has emerged as an alt-rock hub, and Fender’s bilingual shoutouts during “Long Way Off” are sure to earn loud cheers. His set will spotlight tracks from his anticipated 2025 album, rumored to feature collaborations with Canadian producer Daniel Lanois.

With public-transit links straight to the arena, fans can easily make the midweek gig and still catch the last Metro back downtown.

Shop for Sam Fender tickets at Place Bell on Oct. 1, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off on Sam Fender tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.