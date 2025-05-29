Sam Fender tickets on sale in Philadelphia at The Fillmore

Sam Fender via Wikimedia Commons

Sam Fender headlines The Fillmore Philadelphia on Sept. 21, 2025, bringing his chart-topping U.K. indie-rock to the city’s Fishtown neighborhood at 8 p.m. The 2,500-seat former metal works offers brick-and-beam charm that mirrors Fender’s blue-collar storytelling.

Tickets are available at The Fillmore box office and on ScoreBig, where every order is free of surprise service charges.

Fresh off a Mercury Prize nomination, Fender’s live set blends sax-driven rockers with tender ballads, earning comparisons to early Springsteen. Expect Philly-only surprises—he’s teased incorporating local horn players into “Spit of You.”

The club’s intimate footprint lets every fan catch Fender’s razor-sharp riffs up close while still enjoying arena-level production.

