Sam Fender tickets on sale in Toronto at Coca-Cola Coliseum

Sam Fender via Wikimedia Commons

Sam Fender caps his North American trek at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto on Oct. 3, 2025, at 8 p.m. The lakefront arena—nestled at Exhibition Place—offers 8,000 seats and arena-quality acoustics for Fender’s thunderous closer.

Tickets are on sale through the Coliseum box office and ScoreBig. Canadian fans save instantly with no hidden fees and a 100-percent ticket guarantee.

Toronto was among the first Canadian markets to embrace Fender’s 2019 debut “Hypersonic Missiles,” and radio support from Indie88 helped propel him to platinum sales north of the border. Expect a celebratory set list expanded with tour-only covers and an extended sax jam on “Howdon Aldi Death Queue.”

Make it a full night by arriving early to explore foodie stalls at nearby Stackt Market before heading into the exhibition-era arena for a cathartic singalong finale.

Sam Fender tickets at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Oct. 3, 2025

