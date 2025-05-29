Sam Fender tickets on sale in Washington at The Anthem

Sam Fender via Wikimedia Commons

Sam Fender brings his soaring stadium rock to The Anthem on Washington, D.C.’s Wharf on Sept. 23, 2025, at 8 p.m. The 6,000-capacity concert hall boasts a movable stage and impeccable sightlines—ideal for Fender’s dynamic lighting rig and booming sax solos.

Tickets are on sale via The Anthem box office and ScoreBig, which guarantees transparent pricing and interactive seat maps.

Washington marks the midpoint of Fender’s fall North American run. Politically charged lyrics like “Aye” resonate in the nation’s capital, while crowd favorites “Getting Started” and “Will We Talk?” spark communal chants.

Before the show, Wharf visitors can explore riverfront dining and rooftop bars, then head inside for Fender’s two-hour set packed with heartland-rock hooks.

Shop for Sam Fender tickets at The Anthem on Sept. 23, 2025

