Shane Gillis Expands National Arena Tour With 11 New Dates

Shane Gillis is extending his Shane Gillis Live arena tour with the addition of 11 new U.S. dates. The comedian, whose current tour has already sold out multiple major venues, will now bring his show to additional cities this summer and fall.

According to Gillis’ representatives, the tour has set all-time ticket sales records at six arenas, including Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, and registered the largest comedy shows ever held at 11 more, such as Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center and the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The expansion follows a 28-city international run that included stops at London’s O2 Arena and Dublin’s 3Arena.

The new performances, scheduled for July, August, and September, will take place in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Kansas City, Missouri, Louisville, Kentucky, St. Louis, Missouri, Detroit and Grand Rapids, Michigan, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Houston, Texas, Hollywood, Florida, and Orlando, Florida.

Notably, Gillis is also slated to perform with Zach Bryan on September 6 at Notre Dame Stadium. Tickets for the additional dates will be available through staggered presales beginning May 13, with general on-sale set for May 16.

Fans can sign up for presale access and view the full list of tour dates through Gillis’ official website.

A complete list of tour Gillis’ tour dates can be foundbelow:

05/30 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

05/31 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

06/06 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

06/07 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

06/28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center At San Jose

07/18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

07/19 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

08/08 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

08/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

08/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

08/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

09/06 – South Bend, IN @ Notre Dame Stadium *

09/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/20 – Tulsa, OK @ Bok Center

09/26 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

09/27 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

* = w/ Zach Bryan