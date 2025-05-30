Ticketnews Ads
Shawn Mendes tickets on sale for Chicago’s Northerly Island show

Shawn Mendes at The Queen's Birthday Party | Photo credit: Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons

Shawn Mendes tickets on sale for Chicago’s Northerly Island show

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page51 seconds ago

Shawn Mendes sets up on Chicago’s lakefront Oct. 8, 2025, at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island—one of the Windy City’s most scenic outdoor venues.

Tickets are available now from the pavilion and ScoreBig, which charges no hidden fees on every seat, from VIP boxes to general-admission lawns.

With Chicago’s skyline as a backdrop, Mendes will deliver stripped-down acoustic moments and big-screen visuals, amplifying hits like “If I Can’t Have You.”

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

October breezes and shoreline views make the pavilion a favorite for summer-into-fall concerts; Mendes’ 2023 show there sold out weeks in advance.

Grab yours early and soak up a fall night of live music on the lake.

Shop for Shawn Mendes tickets at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on October 8, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Shawn Mendes tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in Fort Worth at Dickies Arena

Madeline Page 1 second ago
Read More
Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in Atlanta at State Farm Arena

Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in Atlanta at State Farm Arena

Madeline Page 8 seconds ago
Read More
Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in Orlando at Kia Center

Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in Orlando at Kia Center

Madeline Page 16 seconds ago
Read More