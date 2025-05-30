Shawn Mendes tickets on sale for Hollywood Bowl concert

Shawn Mendes at The Queen's Birthday Party | Photo credit: Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons

Shawn Mendes closes the North American leg of his 2025 run with a marquee Oct. 17 show at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California.

Tickets are moving fast at the Bowl box office and ScoreBig, where fans pay no hidden fees—a win for anyone eyeing terrace boxes or mid-price benches.

The Bowl’s hillside setting and famed shell acoustics promise a goose-bump finale to a summer of live music. Expect special-guest rumors, string arrangements for “Fallin’ All in You” and an encore punctuated by fireworks.

Previous Mendes shows in L.A. have featured surprise cameos; keep your phone ready when the neon lights flicker on.

This is the tour stop every West Coast fan will be talking about—act now before it’s gone.

Shop for Shawn Mendes tickets at Hollywood Bowl on October 17, 2025

