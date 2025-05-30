Shawn Mendes tickets on sale for Montreal’s Centre Bell date

Shawn Mendes at The Queen's Birthday Party | Photo credit: Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons

Shawn Mendes brings his globe-trotting tour to Centre Bell in Montreal, Quebec, on Oct. 1, 2025, promising an arena filled with bilingual sing-alongs and electric energy.

Seats are available from the Centre Bell box office or ScoreBig, which lists tickets with zero hidden fees, whether you’re chasing floor GA or upper-bowl bargains.

The 21,000-seat home of the Canadiens will transform into a pop cathedral, complete with hydraulic lifts and confetti cannons timed to “Lost in Japan.”

Mendes’ last Montreal stop in 2022 inspired viral TikToks of his French shout-outs; expect more local flair this October.

Score your ticket early and be part of Montreal’s loudest chorus.

Shop for Shawn Mendes tickets at Centre Bell on October 1, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Shawn Mendes tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.