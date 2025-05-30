Ticketnews Ads
Shawn Mendes tickets on sale for Montreal’s Centre Bell date

Shawn Mendes at The Queen's Birthday Party | Photo credit: Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons

Shawn Mendes brings his globe-trotting tour to Centre Bell in Montreal, Quebec, on Oct. 1, 2025, promising an arena filled with bilingual sing-alongs and electric energy.

Seats are available from the Centre Bell box office or ScoreBig, which lists tickets with zero hidden fees, whether you’re chasing floor GA or upper-bowl bargains.

The 21,000-seat home of the Canadiens will transform into a pop cathedral, complete with hydraulic lifts and confetti cannons timed to “Lost in Japan.”

Mendes’ last Montreal stop in 2022 inspired viral TikToks of his French shout-outs; expect more local flair this October.

Score your ticket early and be part of Montreal’s loudest chorus.

