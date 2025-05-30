Ticketnews Ads
Shawn Mendes tickets on sale for Toronto's Budweiser Stage

Shawn Mendes at The Queen's Birthday Party | Photo credit: Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons

Shawn Mendes heads home to Canada on Sept. 28, 2025, treating Toronto fans to an outdoor evening at Budweiser Stage along the scenic waterfront.

Tickets are on sale through the venue and via ScoreBig, where transparent pricing means no hidden service charges on pavilion or lawn seating.

Mendes’ Toronto shows are legendary—his 2022 performance sold out in minutes. Expect a hometown-crowd atmosphere as he reprises “Mercy,” “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” and fresh tracks teased on social media.

The 16,000-capacity amphitheater offers city-skyline views and crisp lake breezes that create a festival vibe for every chorus. Production plans include LED backdrops and a second stage deep in the crowd.

Make Sept. 28 a night to remember and sing along under the stars.

