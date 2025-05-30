Shawn Mendes tickets on sale in Boston for TD Garden show

Shawn Mendes at The Queen's Birthday Party | Photo credit: Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons

Shawn Mendes brings his 2025 world tour to TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on Sept. 25, 2025, for an arena-sized night of heartfelt pop and soulful guitar grooves.

Tickets are available now through the TD Garden box office

Mendes’ set list draws from his chart-topping albums “Shawn Mendes” and “Wonder,” plus the brand-new singles expected to anchor his next release. Crowd favorites “Stitches,” “Treat You Better” and “In My Blood” promise massive sing-along moments.

Boston has hosted Mendes twice before, including a sold-out 2022 stop that set TD Garden decibel records. Expect full lighting rigs, a soaring catwalk and surprise acoustic interludes—hallmarks of his polished stagecraft.

Secure your spot now and watch the Canadian superstar’s charisma electrify the Garden once again.

Shop for Shawn Mendes tickets at TD Garden on September 25, 2025

