Ticketnews Ads
Shawn Mendes tickets on sale in Boston for TD Garden show

Shawn Mendes at The Queen's Birthday Party | Photo credit: Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons

Shawn Mendes tickets on sale in Boston for TD Garden show

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page18 minutes ago

Shawn Mendes brings his 2025 world tour to TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on Sept. 25, 2025, for an arena-sized night of heartfelt pop and soulful guitar grooves.

Tickets are available now through the TD Garden box office and ScoreBig, where fans can score seats with no hidden fees—an easy way to save on everything from lower-level pits to 300-level value picks.

Mendes’ set list draws from his chart-topping albums “Shawn Mendes” and “Wonder,” plus the brand-new singles expected to anchor his next release. Crowd favorites “Stitches,” “Treat You Better” and “In My Blood” promise massive sing-along moments.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Boston has hosted Mendes twice before, including a sold-out 2022 stop that set TD Garden decibel records. Expect full lighting rigs, a soaring catwalk and surprise acoustic interludes—hallmarks of his polished stagecraft.

Secure your spot now and watch the Canadian superstar’s charisma electrify the Garden once again.

Shop for Shawn Mendes tickets at TD Garden on September 25, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Shawn Mendes tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Jennifer Lopez tickets on sale for 2025-26 Las Vegas residency

Jennifer Lopez tickets on sale for 2025-26 Las Vegas residency

Madeline Page 14 minutes ago
Read More
Shawn Mendes tickets on sale for Hollywood Bowl concert

Shawn Mendes tickets on sale for Hollywood Bowl concert

Madeline Page 14 minutes ago
Read More
Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in Boston at TD Garden

Laufey & Suki Waterhouse tickets on sale in Boston at TD Garden

Madeline Page 15 minutes ago
Read More