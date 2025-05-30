Ticketnews Ads
Shawn Mendes tickets on sale in Vancouver at Rogers Arena

Shawn Mendes at The Queen's Birthday Party | Photo credit: Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons

Shawn Mendes continues his Canadian swing Oct. 12, 2025, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, turning the home of the Canucks into a pop powerhouse.

Fans can purchase through the arena box office or ScoreBig, which offers transparent prices and no hidden fees on lower bowl or club-level views.

Mendes’ West Coast set will blend lush ballads with dance-floor drops—expect the arena to echo during “Wonder” and erupt for “Youth.”

Vancouver routinely packs Rogers Arena for A-list tours, and Mendes’ last visit in 2022 sold out in under an hour; don’t wait to secure your seat.

Join 18,000 fellow fans for a night of soaring vocals and Vancouver love.

Tickets On Sale

