Shawn Mendes tickets on sale in Vancouver at Rogers Arena
Shawn Mendes continues his Canadian swing Oct. 12, 2025, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, turning the home of the Canucks into a pop powerhouse.
Fans can purchase through the arena box office or ScoreBig, which offers transparent prices and no hidden fees on lower bowl or club-level views.
Mendes’ West Coast set will blend lush ballads with dance-floor drops—expect the arena to echo during “Wonder” and erupt for “Youth.”
Vancouver routinely packs Rogers Arena for A-list tours, and Mendes’ last visit in 2022 sold out in under an hour; don’t wait to secure your seat.
Join 18,000 fellow fans for a night of soaring vocals and Vancouver love.
Shop for Shawn Mendes tickets at Rogers Arena on October 12, 2025
Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Shawn Mendes tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.