Shubh debuts at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena – tickets on sale

Shubh (Photo: Travel world with me, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Punjabi rap sensation Shubh makes his first Vancouver arena appearance on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025 at 7 p.m., bringing global hits “Cheques” and “No Love” to Rogers Arena.

Tickets are on sale now through the arena box office, while ScoreBig supplies fee-free inventory for fans keen to rep the 604. From floor-level mosh pits to budget upper bowls, ScoreBig keeps final costs in plain view.

Shubh’s melodic drill flow and bilingual lyrics have vaulted him to international stardom, amassing hundreds of millions of YouTube streams. Vancouver’s thriving South Asian community all but guarantees a sold-out crowd ready to sing every Punjabi bar.

The artist promises new material from his forthcoming EP alongside viral singles that broke charts in India, Canada and the U.K. With Rogers Arena’s bass-heavy sound system, expect chest-rattling 808s and a festival-caliber light show. Secure your passes now — this could be the West Coast’s breakout hip-hop event of the year.

Shop for Shubh tickets at Rogers Arena on Aug. 23, 2025

