Sigur Rós tickets on sale in Denver at Mission Ballroom

Sigur Rós performing at the Heineken Music Hall in Amsterdam on 28 February 2013 | Photo credit: Alive87 via Wikimedia Commons

Sigur Rós will immerse Denver in ethereal post-rock when the Icelandic trio brings its Átta tour to the Mission Ballroom on Nov. 7 2025. The 3,950-capacity venue’s wrap-around sound system is tailor-made for Jónsi’s bowed-guitar swells and falsetto vocals.

Tickets are on sale now.

Sigur Rós last played Denver in 2016; this return adds a seven-piece string section to reinterpret classics like “Svefn-g-Englar” alongside new ambient suites from 2023’s Átta. Expect the LED-cube backdrop to bathe the stage in glacial blues, echoing the band’s Icelandic homeland.

Mission Ballroom sits in the RiNo Art District, steps from craft breweries and urban murals—arrive early for a beer at Ratio before the house lights dim and strings shimmer through “Starálfur.”

Shop for Sigur Rós tickets at Mission Ballroom on November 7 2025

