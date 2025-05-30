Sigur Rós tickets on sale in Portland at Moda Center

Sigur Rós performing at the Heineken Music Hall in Amsterdam on 28 February 2013 | Photo credit: Alive87 via Wikimedia Commons

Sigur Rós returns to the Pacific Northwest for a Nov. 14 2025 performance at Portland’s Moda Center. The arena’s 19,000 seats will resonate with cinematic crescendos as the band performs with an on-stage chamber ensemble.

The set list spans the atmospheric “Hoppípolla,” roaring “Festival,” and new material that NPR praised for ‘turning silence into symphony.’ Portland’s arts-minded audience should savor Jónsi’s use of bowed guitar, bowed cymbal and Icelandic ‘Hopelandic’ lyrics projected in English on the center-hung video cube.

Ride TriMet’s MAX Light Rail to Rose Quarter Transit Center and skip arena-lot traffic. Merch stands open at 6 p.m., featuring tour-exclusive vinyl pressed on glacier-blue wax.

