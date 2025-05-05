Six The Musical in Durham: Tickets On Sale Now

Fans of Tudor-era intrigue and dazzling pop anthems are in for a treat this fall, as Six The Musical brings its high-energy production to Durham Performing Arts Center from October 28 through November 2. This Tony Award-winning show has captured audiences worldwide with its witty, modern retelling of the stories of King Henry VIII’s six wives. Each queen takes the stage to share her side of history through electrifying songs and powerful choreography, creating a unique theatrical experience that merges history and pop music with irresistible flair.

Tickets are on sale now for these limited Durham performances. Those eager to secure their seats can visit the Durham Performing Arts Center box office directly or take advantage of ScoreBig’s offerings, where seats for major shows come with no hidden fees. Whether you’re a longtime musical theater enthusiast or simply looking for a memorable night out, this show promises an immersive spectacle that appeals to a broad audience.

Since its acclaimed runs in the West End and on Broadway, Six has become a cultural phenomenon, celebrated for its clever lyrics, dynamic staging and contemporary style. The show’s score has rapidly gained a following, making its cast recording a chart-topper. Don’t miss your chance to witness the fierce queens reclaiming their narratives right here in North Carolina.

Upcoming Performances at Durham Performing Arts Center

