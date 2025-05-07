Ticketnews Ads
StayC tickets on sale in Atlanta at Coca-Cola Roxy

STAYC (Photo: Pjdlr, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

StayC tickets on sale in Atlanta at Coca-Cola Roxy

StayC will energize Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy on Oct. 12, 2025, at 8 p.m., showcasing their slick choreography and sing-along hooks inside the chic Battery Atlanta complex.

The sextet’s rapid-fire rise includes viral performances of “Stereotype” and last year’s feel-good smash “Teddy Bear.” Their newly unveiled “Stay Tuned” itinerary positions the Atlanta stop as the Southeast’s lone chance to experience the full arena-ready production. :contentReference[oaicite:3]{index=3}

With the Braves’ postseason buzz steps away, fans can pair playoff energy with a surge of K-pop adrenaline—plan early to lock in the best seats.

