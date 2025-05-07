StayC tickets on sale in Boston at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park

STAYC (Photo: Pjdlr, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

StayC brings K-pop energy to Beantown on Oct. 18, 2025, with an 8 p.m. performance inside MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park.

Tickets are available via the Fenway box office and ScoreBig’s fee-free platform.

StayC’s glossy melodies and empowering lyrics—spotlighted on breakout singles “Stereotype” and “Teddy Bear”—have earned them a global fanbase and prime festival slots. The Boston date on the “Stay Tuned” tour offers New England fans a rare chance to catch the group on a midsized stage before they graduate to arenas. :contentReference[oaicite:6]{index=6}

MGM Music Hall’s intimate design places every seat within 110 feet of the stage, guaranteeing clear views of the precision choreography.

