StayC tickets on sale in Inglewood at YouTube Theater

STAYC (Photo: Pjdlr, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

StayC touches down in Southern California on Oct. 7, 2025, bringing their genre-blending K-pop catalog to YouTube Theater in Inglewood at 8 p.m. The evening promises crisp vocals, synchronized dance breaks and an LED-soaked stage show tailored for the 6,000-seat venue.

Seats are available through the theater box office or via ScoreBig, where buyers avoid surprise service charges.

The “Stay Tuned” trek follows StayC’s breakout run of streaming smashes—from 2021’s “Stereotype” to the chart-topping 2023 single “Teddy Bear”—and offers Los Angeles-area fans their first chance to hear new material rumored for a forthcoming studio project. :contentReference[oaicite:1]{index=1}

YouTube Theater’s cutting-edge acoustics will highlight the group’s six-part harmonies, while its intimate bowl layout ensures unobstructed sightlines from every seat. With Inglewood a cornerstone of the U.S. leg, this date is expected to sell quickly.

Shop for StayC tickets at YouTube Theater on Oct. 7, 2025

