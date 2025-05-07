StayC tickets on sale in Irving at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

STAYC (Photo: Pjdlr, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

StayC brings their high-octane K-pop showcase to The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas, on Oct. 10, 2025, with an 8 p.m. curtain. The open-air amphitheater will transform into a sea of lightsticks and synchronized fan chants.

Fans can pick up tickets at the venue or through ScoreBig, the only resale marketplace that shuns hidden fees.

StayC’s vibrant sound—anchored by bubble-gum hooks and punchy bass lines—has propelled the group from viral rookies to festival headliners in just five years. Singles “Teddy Bear” and “ASAP” logged millions of streams worldwide, while the forthcoming “Stay Tuned” tour expands their stateside footprint. :contentReference[oaicite:2]{index=2}

Dallas-Fort Worth K-pop lovers rarely see a full production show of this scale, making the Irving stop a can’t-miss event in the fall concert calendar.

