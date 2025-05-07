StayC tickets on sale in Oxon Hill at The Theater at MGM National Harbor

STAYC (Photo: Pjdlr, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

StayC heads to the Capital Region on Oct. 16, 2025, for an 8 p.m. concert at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Tickets can be purchased at the resort theater or through ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden markups.

The fast-climbing group behind streaming juggernauts “Teddy Bear” and “ASAP” has slotted the D.C. suburb as one of only nine North American dates on their “Stay Tuned” fall itinerary, bringing K-pop flair to the Potomac waterfront. :contentReference[oaicite:5]{index=5}

With luxurious seating and resort amenities just steps away, concertgoers can turn the night into a full entertainment getaway.

Shop for StayC tickets at The Theater at MGM National Harbor on Oct. 16, 2025

