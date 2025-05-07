StayC tickets on sale in Rosemont at Rosemont Theatre

STAYC (Photo: Pjdlr, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

StayC makes a Chicago-area stop on Oct. 14, 2025, lighting up Rosemont Theatre with a colorful 8 p.m. performance packed with fan-favorite tracks.

Ticket buyers can use the theater box office or ScoreBig’s no-fee marketplace for easy checkout.

Known for bright pop hooks and dynamic visuals, StayC turned heads with “Stereotype” in 2021 and cemented their star power on 2023’s “Teddy Bear.” The “Stay Tuned” tour brings the group’s first full-scale production to Illinois, complete with interactive fan segments and custom stage design. :contentReference[oaicite:4]{index=4}

Rosemont Theatre’s prime location near O’Hare ensures suburban convenience and quick access for downtown Chicago fans eager for a midweek K-pop escape.

Shop for StayC tickets at Rosemont Theatre on Oct. 14, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on StayC tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

,StayC tickets Rosemont Theatre”