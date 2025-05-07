StayC tickets on sale in Toronto at The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort

STAYC (Photo: Pjdlr, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

StayC closes the North American leg of “Stay Tuned” in Toronto with an Oct. 23, 2025, performance at 8 p.m. inside The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort.

Canadian fans can purchase tickets on site or via ScoreBig, enjoying transparent, fee-free pricing in U.S. or CAD equivalents.

The group’s bilingual outreach and viral singles—spanning the bubbly “ASAP” to the uplifting “Teddy Bear”—have made them fixtures on playlists from Seoul to Montreal. Toronto’s diverse pop scene sets a fitting finale for StayC’s fall run. :contentReference[oaicite:8]{index=8}

With only one Canadian date this cycle, demand is expected to spike; fans should book early to secure prime seats.

Shop for StayC tickets at The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort on Oct. 23, 2025

