Steve Miller Band adds Las Vegas stop — tickets on sale

Steve Miller Band will bring “The Joker,” “Take the Money and Run” and a half-century of blues-rock swagger to the Strip when the group headlines PH Live at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas on October 25. The one-night gig inside the 7,000-seat theatre kicks off a short West Coast run celebrating the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s 82nd birthday year.

Tickets are on sale now at the Planet Hollywood box office or through ScoreBig, where fans can save on service-fee-free seats in every section.

Miller’s Vegas appearances have become annual draws, pairing guitar-driven classics with deep-cut surprises and stories behind the hits. Expect a crisp, hit-packed set delivered by the veteran road band that’s toured with Miller for more than a decade.

Whether you’re flying in for a weekend on the Strip or a local looking for a legendary night out, secure seats now while inventory lasts.

