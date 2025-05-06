Steve Miller Band books intimate Saratoga show — tickets on sale

Steve Miller Band will turn the historic Mountain Winery in Saratoga into a classic-rock sing-along on October 30. The hillside amphitheater’s stellar acoustics and 2,500-seat intimacy promise an up-close “Fly Like an Eagle” experience for Bay Area fans.

Tickets are available at the venue and through ScoreBig, offering transparent pricing and no hidden fees.

Last summer’s Winery sell-out proved Miller still draws multi-generational crowds seeking pristine guitar tones and harmonies above Silicon Valley. Nestled among the vineyards, the venue offers gourmet eats and stunning valley views—making for a quintessential fall night out.

Secure seats quickly; Mountain Winery dates rarely linger onsale.

