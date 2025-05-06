Ticketnews Ads
Steve Miller Band returns to Anaheim’s Honda Center — tickets on sale

Steve Miller Band returns to Anaheim’s Honda Center — tickets on sale

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page15 seconds ago

Steve Miller Band will close its West Coast swing at Honda Center in Anaheim on November 8. From “Space Cowboy” solos to blues-harp throw-backs, the 18,000-seat arena promises an arena-sized finale to the fall run.

Tickets are on sale at the Honda Center box office and through ScoreBig, offering no-fee access to floor and bowl seating.

Orange County last saw Miller in 2022, a show that drew rave reviews for its deep-cut setlist and surprise “Wild Mountain Honey” jam. Expect similar delights alongside arena sing-alongs during this home-stretch date.

Lock in your spot while prime seats remain.

Shop for Steve Miller Band tickets at Honda Center on November 8, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Steve Miller Band tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Benson Boone wraps Texas run in Fort Worth: Dickies Arena tickets on sale

Benson Boone wraps Texas run in Fort Worth: Dickies Arena tickets on sale

Madeline Page 5 seconds ago
Read More
Ana Gabriel to play Tulsa: BOK Center tickets on sale

Ana Gabriel to play Tulsa: BOK Center tickets on sale

Madeline Page 21 seconds ago
Read More
James tickets on sale in Salt Lake City at The Commonwealth Room

James tickets on sale in Salt Lake City at The Commonwealth Room

Madeline Page 27 seconds ago
Read More