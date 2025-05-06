Steve Miller Band returns to Anaheim’s Honda Center — tickets on sale

Steve Miller Band will close its West Coast swing at Honda Center in Anaheim on November 8. From “Space Cowboy” solos to blues-harp throw-backs, the 18,000-seat arena promises an arena-sized finale to the fall run.

Tickets are on sale at the Honda Center box office and through ScoreBig, offering no-fee access to floor and bowl seating.

Orange County last saw Miller in 2022, a show that drew rave reviews for its deep-cut setlist and surprise “Wild Mountain Honey” jam. Expect similar delights alongside arena sing-alongs during this home-stretch date.

