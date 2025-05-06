Steve Miller Band sets San Diego waterfront date — tickets on sale

Steve Miller Band will light up The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park on November 4, delivering sunset anthems on San Diego Bay. The 10,000-capacity open-air venue—home to the San Diego Symphony—pairs sweeping skyline views with pristine acoustics.

Tickets are available at The Shell’s box office and through ScoreBig, where every purchase is fee-free.

From “Rock’n Me” to extended blues jams, Miller’s coastal sets have become autumn staples, drawing locals and visiting concertgoers alike to the floating stage.

Bring a blanket or spring for reserved seats—either way, the October marine layer can’t dampen a decades-long hit parade.

Shop for Steve Miller Band tickets at The Rady Shell on November 4, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Steve Miller Band tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.