Steve Miller Band to headline Thunder Valley Casino — tickets on sale

NorCal fans can catch Steve Miller Band at The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln on October 31. The resort’s new 4,500-seat concert hall pairs state-of-the-art sound with plush, stadium-style seating—ideal for the band’s blues-rock classics.

Tickets are on sale via the casino box office and ScoreBig, which serves up every seat with no surprise fees.

The Halloween-night show follows a sold-out opening-year run that drew acts from Bruno Mars to Santana, cementing Thunder Valley’s status as Sacramento’s premier indoor venue.

Costumes optional—sing-along mandatory. Lock in your seats today.

Shop for Steve Miller Band tickets at Thunder Valley on October 31, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Steve Miller Band tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.