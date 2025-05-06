Ticketnews Ads
Steve Miller Band to headline Thunder Valley Casino — tickets on sale

Steve Miller Band to headline Thunder Valley Casino — tickets on sale

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page12 seconds ago

NorCal fans can catch Steve Miller Band at The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln on October 31. The resort’s new 4,500-seat concert hall pairs state-of-the-art sound with plush, stadium-style seating—ideal for the band’s blues-rock classics.

Tickets are on sale via the casino box office and ScoreBig, which serves up every seat with no surprise fees.

The Halloween-night show follows a sold-out opening-year run that drew acts from Bruno Mars to Santana, cementing Thunder Valley’s status as Sacramento’s premier indoor venue.

Costumes optional—sing-along mandatory. Lock in your seats today.

Shop for Steve Miller Band tickets at Thunder Valley on October 31, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Steve Miller Band tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Benson Boone live in Miami: Kaseya Center tickets on sale

Benson Boone live in Miami: Kaseya Center tickets on sale

Madeline Page 5 seconds ago
Read More
Earth, Wind & Fire tickets on sale for National Harbor weekend shows

Earth, Wind & Fire tickets on sale for National Harbor weekend shows

Madeline Page 26 seconds ago
Read More
Djo & Post Animal tickets on sale in Phoenix at Arizona Financial Theatre

Djo & Post Animal tickets on sale in Phoenix at Arizona Financial Theatre

Madeline Page 32 seconds ago
Read More