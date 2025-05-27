Sting, Shaggy to Reunite for ‘One Fine Day’ Festival in Philadelphia

Sting and Shaggy | Photo by S Pakhrin from DC, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Grammy-winning collaborators Sting and Shaggy will reunite this fall to co-headline One Fine Day, a curated daylong music festival set for Saturday, September 6 at The Mann Center in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park.

The event, which takes place across both the TD Pavilion and Highmark Skyline Stage at the Mann, will feature performances by Sting and Shaggy, as well as O.A.R., The Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson, reggae icon Marcia Griffiths, bounce music star Big Freedia, rising artist Chance Emerson, and singer-songwriter Sophie Grey.

Billed as a unique collaboration between two of music’s most eclectic talents, One Fine Day offers a mix of genres, spanning reggae, pop, rock, and more. Sting and Shaggy have performed together previously, including a joint album and tour, but this marks one of their first curated events under a shared banner.

Venue and Ticketing Details

The Highmark Skyline Stage will operate as general admission standing room only throughout the event. The TD Pavilion will feature general admission seating until 7 p.m., after which ticketholders will need to move to their assigned seats. VIP seating in the TD Pavilion will remain reserved for the entire day.

Two VIP ticketing tiers—Gold and Silver—are available, offering a range of premium perks.

VIP Gold Package includes:

Reserved seating within the first five rows of the TD Pavilion’s Presser Foundation Stage

Access to an exclusive VIP Gold lounge with private restrooms and full-service cash bar

Wine and cheese tasting featuring Sting’s Il Palagio wines

Access to the VIP Silver lounge and a private general admission pit at the Skyline Stage

Commemorative One Fine Day gift and VIP laminate

Complimentary phone charging and fast lane entry

VIP Silver Package includes:

Reserved seating for the entire day at the TD Pavilion’s Presser Foundation Stage

Access to the VIP Silver lounge with amenities and a general admission pit at the Highmark Skyline Stage

Fast lane entry access

General admission and VIP ticket options are expected to be available through The Mann Center’s official website.