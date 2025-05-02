Taco Bell Unveils 2025 ‘Feed The Beat’ Artist Class Featuring Magnolia Park, Julia Wolf

Taco Bell has announced the 2025 class of its long-running Feed The Beat program, showcasing 100 emerging artists from around the world. The initiative continues to serve as a major platform for musical discovery, offering support to rising acts as they build their careers both on the road and in the studio.

Now in its 19th year, Feed The Beat has backed over 2,000 artists since launching in 2006. The program provides touring musicians with Taco Bell gift cards and additional promotional opportunities, including the chance for their music to be featured in the brand’s advertising and digital content. Previous participants include now-established acts like NEIL FRANCES, Magdalena Bay, and Tanner Adell—who was recently recognized as a breakout artist at the brand’s Live Más Live event in New York.

The Class of 2025 includes a mix of genres and international acts, reflecting Taco Bell’s commitment to diversity in music. Among the global representatives are The Beaches (Canada), Skegss (Australia), Caleb Calloway (Puerto Rico), and Master Peace (UK). This year’s lineup also includes a wide variety of styles, from Latin group The Altons to heavy rockers Die Spitz, country singer Tanner Usrey, folk trio Tiny Habits, and Baltimore punk band End It.

“We’re excited to continue supporting artists at a crucial stage in their careers,” a Taco Bell representative said. “Feed The Beat is about more than just meals on the road—it’s about giving these musicians tools and exposure to help them connect with new audiences.”

A full list of this year’s artists includes names like L.S. Dunes, half•alive, Sub Urban, Shuba, and Water From Your Eyes, offering fans of all genres something to discover.

Visit Taco Bell’s official channels for more information. See the full 2025 class below: