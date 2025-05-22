The Beach Boys tickets on sale in Las Vegas at Venetian Theatre

Beach Boys (image courtesy ScoreBig)

The Beach Boys are bringing “Good Vibrations” back to the Strip with a three-night stand at the Venetian Theatre inside the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, Oct. 1, 3 and 4, 2025. Each 8 p.m. performance offers fans a rare chance to hear the California legends’ surf-rock harmonies in an intimate, 1,800-seat room famed for pristine acoustics.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now. While the Venetian box office is one option, concert-goers can also lock in seats on ScoreBig—where transparent pricing means no hidden service charges at checkout.

Now in their sixth decade, The Beach Boys continue to pack venues worldwide with a jukebox of American pop classics: “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “California Girls,” “Kokomo” and more. Led by founding member Mike Love and longtime bandmate Bruce Johnston, the current lineup augments those timeless melodies with a crack seven-piece touring band, lush vocal stacks and era-specific video backdrops. Las Vegas residencies have become an autumn tradition for the group, and sell-outs are common as fans fly in for a nostalgic night wrapped inside a weekend getaway.

The Venetian Theatre’s plush seating, sweeping proscenium and on-site dining make it a bucket-list stop for classic-rock devotees. With only three Nevada dates on the calendar, demand from West Coast and Mid-Western travelers is expected to surge once word spreads.

Shop The Beach Boys Las Vegas tickets

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on The Beach Boys tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.