The Beaches tickets on sale in Boston at Roadrunner

The Beaches, taken at the release party for their album "Blame My Ex" | Photo credit: Meg Moon via Wikimedia Commons

The Beaches play Boston’s newest rock room, Roadrunner, on Sept. 24 2025. The 3,500-cap venue’s wrap-around balcony gives every fan a sightline to drummer Eliza Enman-McDaniel’s powerhouse fills.

Expect a nod to Boston’s alt-radio forebears when the band drops a Pixies cover mid-set. Roadrunner’s Dynacord rig will pump out stadium-sized sound while keeping vocals crystal clear.

Take the MBTA Green Line to Brighton Landing, grab a slice at Regina Pizzeria next door, and be inside by 8 sharp for opener Dizzy.

