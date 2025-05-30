The Beaches tickets on sale in Calgary for Grey Eagle Resort & Casino shows

The Beaches, taken at the release party for their album "Blame My Ex" | Photo credit: Meg Moon via Wikimedia Commons

The Beaches double down in Calgary with back-to-back headlining nights at Grey Eagle Resort & Casino on Oct. 29 and 30, 2025, both at 8 p.m.

Tickets for both dates are on sale via the casino or ScoreBig, which lists seats with transparent all-in pricing.

The band’s surprise Stampede after-party in 2024 earned rave reviews; expect fresh album cuts alongside ‘Bad Behaviour’ and ‘Snake Tongue.’

The Grey Eagle’s intimate showroom pairs state-of-the-art sound with casino nightlife—book the hotel, enjoy dinner, catch the shows, repeat.

