The Beaches tickets on sale in Columbus at KEMBA Live!

The Beaches, taken at the release party for their album "Blame My Ex" | Photo credit: Meg Moon via Wikimedia Commons

The Beaches kick off their U.S. fall run at KEMBA Live! in Columbus on Sept. 17 2025. Fresh off a Juno win for Rock Album of the Year, the Toronto quartet blends crunchy riffs with pop hooks that earned single “Blame Brett” 25 million streams.

Tickets are on sale now through the box office and ScoreBig, whose no hidden fee policy keeps indoor-hall general admission and mezzanine balcony spots reasonably priced.

KEMBA Live!’s convertible roof could be open if Ohio weather cooperates, amplifying crowd sing-alongs on “T-Shirt.” Columbus was an early U.S. stronghold for the band, packing the venue’s patio stage in 2023; expect upgraded production with rotating neon lips matching their latest EP art.

Arrive via CoGo bike share along the Olentangy Trail, grab a local Seventh Son IPA inside, and get ready for 90 minutes of unabashed indie-rock swagger.

Shop for The Beaches tickets at KEMBA Live! on September 17 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10 % off on The Beaches tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.