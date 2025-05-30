Ticketnews Ads
The Beaches tickets on sale in D.C. at 9:30 Club

The Beaches, taken at the release party for their album "Blame My Ex" | Photo credit: Meg Moon via Wikimedia Commons

The Beaches headline the legendary 9:30 Club on Sept. 25 2025, a rite of passage for breakout acts from Nirvana to Billie Eilish.

Buy GA passes through the club or ScoreBig—no hidden fees keeps balcony upgrades affordable.

The Beaches will tape the show for NPR’s “Tiny Desk (On the Road)” series, promising extended jams on “Everything Is Boring.” Arrive early for a Ben’s Chili Bowl half-smoke at the downstairs café.

Shop for The Beaches tickets at 9:30 Club on September 25 2025

