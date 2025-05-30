Ticketnews Ads
The Beaches tickets on sale in Denver at Fillmore Auditorium

The Beaches, taken at the release party for their album "Blame My Ex" | Photo credit: Meg Moon via Wikimedia Commons

The Beaches bring their tour to Denver’s Fillmore Auditorium on Oct. 10 2025, turning the historic ballroom into a wall-to-wall mosh-friendly dance floor.

Tickets are up via the Fillmore and ScoreBig—with no hidden fees on floor GA and loge seating.

The mile-high altitude won’t dim the energy; expect the band to toast fans with cans of local Upslope IPA before crashing into “Late Show.” The venue’s 5,000 bulbs in its famous chandeliers will strobe to the beat.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Shop for The Beaches tickets at Fillmore Auditorium on October 10 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10 % off on The Beaches tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

