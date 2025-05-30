The Beaches tickets on sale in Edmonton at Edmonton EXPO Centre

The Beaches, taken at the release party for their album "Blame My Ex" | Photo credit: Meg Moon via Wikimedia Commons

The Beaches storm into Edmonton EXPO Centre on Oct. 27, 2025, lighting up Hall D with their grunge-tinged pop-rock at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available directly from the EXPO Centre or through ScoreBig, where fans avoid hidden charges and can often score below-box-office pricing on premium sections.

Edmonton has become a favorite stop for the Toronto outfit; their 2024 Union Hall gig sold out in minutes. Expect a bigger, louder production this time, featuring ‘Blame Brett,’ ‘Late Show’ and deep cuts beloved by the fan base.

The EXPO Centre’s spacious setup, ample parking and proximity to the LRT make it ideal for the city’s concertgoers. Round up your crew, dive into the Northlands culinary scene and get ready for sweat-soaked sing-alongs.

Shop for The Beaches tickets at Edmonton EXPO Centre on Oct. 27, 2025

