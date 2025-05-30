The Beaches tickets on sale in Halifax at Scotiabank Centre

The Beaches, taken at the release party for their album "Blame My Ex" | Photo credit: Meg Moon via Wikimedia Commons

The Beaches dock in Halifax on Nov. 13, 2025, headlining Scotiabank Centre at 8 p.m.

Ticket buyers can head to the venue or ScoreBig for fee-free seats—including floor spots.

Halifax last saw the band during the 2024 JUNO Week; this arena date promises bigger production, thunderous crowds and new cuts.

Steps from lively pubs on Argyle Street, the venue anchors a perfect rock-and-waterfront night.

Shop for The Beaches tickets at Scotiabank Centre on Nov. 13, 2025

Special offer: use TICKETNEWS10 for 10% off.