Ticketnews Ads
The Beaches tickets on sale in Halifax at Scotiabank Centre

The Beaches, taken at the release party for their album "Blame My Ex" | Photo credit: Meg Moon via Wikimedia Commons

The Beaches tickets on sale in Halifax at Scotiabank Centre

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page41 minutes ago

The Beaches dock in Halifax on Nov. 13, 2025, headlining Scotiabank Centre at 8 p.m.

Ticket buyers can head to the venue or ScoreBig for fee-free seats—including floor spots.

Halifax last saw the band during the 2024 JUNO Week; this arena date promises bigger production, thunderous crowds and new cuts.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Steps from lively pubs on Argyle Street, the venue anchors a perfect rock-and-waterfront night.

Shop for The Beaches tickets at Scotiabank Centre on Nov. 13, 2025

Special offer: use TICKETNEWS10 for 10% off.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Jennifer Lopez tickets on sale for 2025-26 Las Vegas residency

Jennifer Lopez tickets on sale for 2025-26 Las Vegas residency

Madeline Page 38 minutes ago
Read More
Sigur Rós tickets on sale in Portland at Moda Center

Sigur Rós tickets on sale in Portland at Moda Center

Madeline Page 38 minutes ago
Read More
The Beaches tickets on sale in San Francisco at Warfield

The Beaches tickets on sale in San Francisco at Warfield

Madeline Page 39 minutes ago
Read More