Ticketnews Ads
The Beaches tickets on sale in Moncton at Molson Canadian Centre

The Beaches, taken at the release party for their album "Blame My Ex" | Photo credit: Meg Moon via Wikimedia Commons

The Beaches tickets on sale in Moncton at Molson Canadian Centre

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page47 minutes ago

The Beaches wrap their Atlantic swing at the Molson Canadian Centre, Casino New Brunswick, Moncton, on Nov. 15, 2025, 8 p.m.

Grab tickets at the casino or via ScoreBig, where clear pricing leaves extra cash for the slots.

The 2,000-plus-capacity hall offers an intimate angle on every riff; expect a career-spanning set and trademark crowd interaction.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Make a night of it: dinner, concert, then celebrate on the gaming floor.

Shop for The Beaches tickets at Molson Canadian Centre on Nov. 15, 2025

Special offer: save 10% at ScoreBig with code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Jennifer Lopez tickets on sale for 2025-26 Las Vegas residency

Jennifer Lopez tickets on sale for 2025-26 Las Vegas residency

Madeline Page 45 minutes ago
Read More
Sigur Rós tickets on sale in Portland at Moda Center

Sigur Rós tickets on sale in Portland at Moda Center

Madeline Page 45 minutes ago
Read More
The Beaches tickets on sale in San Francisco at Warfield

The Beaches tickets on sale in San Francisco at Warfield

Madeline Page 45 minutes ago
Read More