The Beaches tickets on sale in Nashville at Brooklyn Bowl

The Beaches, taken at the release party for their album "Blame My Ex" | Photo credit: Meg Moon via Wikimedia Commons

The Beaches bring their gritty glam to Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on Sept. 18 2025—pairing ripping guitars with the venue’s famous fried chicken and bowling-lane sightlines.

Secure GA tickets or mezz-lane upgrades at ScoreBig

Nashville crowds can expect a cameo from local rocker Larkin Poe, who guested on stage during the band’s 2024 Bonnaroo set. Twin sisters Jordan and Kylie Miller will trade riffs on “Grow Up Tomorrow” beneath the Bowl’s 360-degree LED ring.

Doors at 6 p.m.; pre-game on-site with a Fat Elvis milkshake, then roll frames between sets.

