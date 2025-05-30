The Beaches tickets on sale in New York at Webster Hall

Ticketnews Ads
The Beaches, taken at the release party for their album "Blame My Ex" | Photo credit: Meg Moon via Wikimedia Commons

The Beaches lock down Manhattan for a two-night stand at Webster Hall, Sept. 29–30 2025. The 1,500-cap East Village landmark will amplify the band’s swaggering bass lines and arena-ready choruses across twin shows.

Tickets for both nights are on sale now. Buyers can skip service-charge surprises by purchasing via ScoreBig, which offers no hidden fees on mezz-balcony and GA floor entries.

New York crowds fueled The Beaches’ U.S. breakthrough; to return the favor, the group plans unique set lists each night, including a Blondie cover on Monday and a Ramones deep-cut on Tuesday. Expect confetti drops timed to fan favorite “Blame Brett.”

Subway riders can take the L to Third Avenue; doors open 7 p.m., with late-night pizza at Joe’s once the amps power down.

