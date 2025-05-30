Ticketnews Ads
The Beaches tickets on sale in Ottawa at TD Place Arena

The Beaches, taken at the release party for their album "Blame My Ex" | Photo credit: Meg Moon via Wikimedia Commons

The Beaches swing into TD Place Arena in Ottawa on Nov. 5, 2025, 8 p.m.

Seats can be purchased at the arena or via ScoreBig, which eliminates hidden fees and offers last-minute discounts.

This marks the band’s first Ottawa arena gig after a sold-out Bronson Centre show; expect favorites, new material and Miller-sisters banter.

TD Place’s Glebe location means easy transit and endless pre-show dining. Grab poutine, then howl along inside.

