The Beaches tickets on sale in Philadelphia at Union Transfer

The Beaches, taken at the release party for their album "Blame My Ex" | Photo credit: Meg Moon via Wikimedia Commons

The Beaches return to Philly on Sept. 27 2025 for a Saturday-night blowout at Union Transfer, the century-old train depot turned indie haven.

Tickets are on sale through the venue and ScoreBig, which lists no-fee pricing on GA floor and balcony rails.

Philly’s rowdy crowds suit the band’s garage-rock energy—expect a Mummers Parade mash-up during “Me & Me.” Federal Donuts operates a pop-up inside; pair a strawberry-lavender ring with local Yards Brawler ale.

