The Beaches tickets on sale in Philadelphia at Union Transfer
The Beaches return to Philly on Sept. 27 2025 for a Saturday-night blowout at Union Transfer, the century-old train depot turned indie haven.
Tickets are on sale through the venue and ScoreBig, which lists no-fee pricing on GA floor and balcony rails.
Philly’s rowdy crowds suit the band’s garage-rock energy—expect a Mummers Parade mash-up during “Me & Me.” Federal Donuts operates a pop-up inside; pair a strawberry-lavender ring with local Yards Brawler ale.
Shop for The Beaches tickets at Union Transfer on September 27 2025
Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10 % off on The Beaches tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.