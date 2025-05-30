Ticketnews Ads
The Beaches tickets on sale in Phoenix at The Van Buren

The Beaches, taken at the release party for their album "Blame My Ex" | Photo credit: Meg Moon via Wikimedia Commons

The Beaches tickets on sale in Phoenix at The Van Buren

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page42 minutes ago

The Beaches crank the heat at The Van Buren in Phoenix on Oct. 14 2025, delivering sun-baked riffs inside the converted auto showroom turned concert hot spot.

Score tickets at the box office or via ScoreBig, which features no hidden ticket fees.

Expect a desert-themed light show and a playful cover of Gin Blossoms’ “Hey Jealousy” to honor Arizona roots-rock history. Cool down with a prickly-pear margarita from the bar before diving into the pit.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Shop for The Beaches tickets at The Van Buren on October 14 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10 % off on The Beaches tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Jennifer Lopez tickets on sale for 2025-26 Las Vegas residency

Jennifer Lopez tickets on sale for 2025-26 Las Vegas residency

Madeline Page 38 minutes ago
Read More
Sigur Rós tickets on sale in Portland at Moda Center

Sigur Rós tickets on sale in Portland at Moda Center

Madeline Page 38 minutes ago
Read More
The Beaches tickets on sale in San Francisco at Warfield

The Beaches tickets on sale in San Francisco at Warfield

Madeline Page 38 minutes ago
Read More