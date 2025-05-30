The Beaches tickets on sale in Phoenix at The Van Buren

The Beaches, taken at the release party for their album "Blame My Ex" | Photo credit: Meg Moon via Wikimedia Commons

The Beaches crank the heat at The Van Buren in Phoenix on Oct. 14 2025, delivering sun-baked riffs inside the converted auto showroom turned concert hot spot.

Expect a desert-themed light show and a playful cover of Gin Blossoms' "Hey Jealousy" to honor Arizona roots-rock history.

Expect a desert-themed light show and a playful cover of Gin Blossoms’ “Hey Jealousy” to honor Arizona roots-rock history. Cool down with a prickly-pear margarita from the bar before diving into the pit.

