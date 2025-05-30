The Beaches tickets on sale in Royal Oak at Music Theatre

The Beaches, taken at the release party for their album "Blame My Ex" | Photo credit: Meg Moon via Wikimedia Commons

The Beaches hit Royal Oak Music Theatre outside Detroit on Oct. 2 2025, channeling Motor City grit into their glam-garage sound.

Grab tickets via the theatre or ScoreBig—no hidden service charges make orchestra pits and balcony boxes equally tempting.

Detroit native Jack White has praised the band’s raw guitars; expect a surprise White Stripes riff tucked into “T-Shirt.” Pre-show, indulge in local craft brew at downtown Royal Oak pubs.

