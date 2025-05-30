Ticketnews Ads
The Beaches tickets on sale in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena

The Beaches, taken at the release party for their album "Blame My Ex" | Photo credit: Meg Moon via Wikimedia Commons

The Beaches return home for a massive show at Scotiabank Arena on Nov. 6, 2025, 8 p.m.

Tickets are at the arena box office and ScoreBig, which offers fee-free pricing and instant digital delivery.

After cutting their teeth on Queen Street, the band now headlines the city’s biggest room—expect guest cameos and a catalog-spanning set.

Union Station’s connection makes commuting a breeze for fans across the GTA.

Shop for The Beaches tickets at Scotiabank Arena on Nov. 6, 2025

