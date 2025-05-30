Ticketnews Ads
The Beaches tickets on sale in Vancouver at UBC Thunderbird Arena

The Beaches, taken at the release party for their album "Blame My Ex" | Photo credit: Meg Moon via Wikimedia Commons

Madeline Page

The Beaches bring their indie-rock firestorm to UBC Thunderbird Arena in Vancouver, B.C., on Oct. 25, 2025, 8 p.m. sharp.

Seats are moving quickly via the arena box office and at ScoreBig, which lets buyers secure tickets with zero surprise fees—ideal for students and alumni ready to turn Thunderbird Arena into the city’s biggest fall rock party.

Fresh from a headline slot at Osheaga and a JUNO win for Rock Album of the Year, The Beaches are touring behind their LP Blame My Ex. Vancouver crowds last saw them pack the Commodore Ballroom; this larger campus venue offers room for mosh-pit-friendly singles like ‘T-Shirt’ and ‘Blow Up.’

Located on the Point Grey campus, UBC Thunderbird Arena boasts excellent transit links and plenty of pre-show dining on West 10th Avenue. Expect robust production values and the buzzing energy only a university crowd can supply.

