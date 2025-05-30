The Beaches tickets on sale in Victoria at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

The Beaches, taken at the release party for their album "Blame My Ex" | Photo credit: Meg Moon via Wikimedia Commons

The Beaches will ignite Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria, B.C., on Oct. 24, 2025, at 8 p.m. The Toronto foursome—vocalist-bassist Jordan Miller, guitarist Kylie Miller, keyboardist-guitarist Leandra Earl and drummer Eliza Enman-McDaniel—has earned JUNO Awards and international buzz for radio staples like ‘Blame Brett’ and ‘Money.’ Vancouver Island fans can expect a tight, high-energy set packed with razor-sharp hooks and melodic swagger.

Tickets are on sale now.

The Beaches last swung through Victoria in 2023 for a sold-out night at the Royal Theatre. This larger venue will accommodate the band’s growing audience as they preview tracks rumored to appear on a forthcoming studio release. From Jordan’s powerhouse vocals to sister Kylie’s crunchy riffs, the group’s live reputation has only intensified since touring with The Rolling Stones and Foo Fighters.

Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre—steps from the Inner Harbour—offers intimate sightlines, crisp acoustics and easy transit access. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, explore downtown eateries and settle in for one of the loudest nights of the fall calendar.

