The Beaches tickets on sale in Winnipeg at Burton Cummings Theatre
The Beaches headline two evenings at Winnipeg’s Burton Cummings Theatre Nov. 1–2, 2025, 8 p.m. both nights.
Seats are at the theatre box office or via ScoreBig, where the checkout price equals the ticket price—no fees.
The 1,600-seat ‘Burton’ offers warm acoustics that will showcase melodic grit as the band rips through ‘Blame Brett,’ ‘Late Show’ and more.
Set in the Exchange District, the venue is surrounded by brewpubs and galleries—ideal for a pre-show crawl.
Shop for The Beaches tickets
- The Beaches tickets at Burton Cummings Theatre on Nov. 1, 2025
- The Beaches tickets at Burton Cummings Theatre on Nov. 2, 2025
Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off with code TICKETNEWS10.