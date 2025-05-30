Ticketnews Ads
The Beaches tickets on sale in Winnipeg at Burton Cummings Theatre

The Beaches, taken at the release party for their album "Blame My Ex" | Photo credit: Meg Moon via Wikimedia Commons

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page49 minutes ago

The Beaches headline two evenings at Winnipeg’s Burton Cummings Theatre Nov. 1–2, 2025, 8 p.m. both nights.

Seats are at the theatre box office or via ScoreBig, where the checkout price equals the ticket price—no fees.

The 1,600-seat ‘Burton’ offers warm acoustics that will showcase melodic grit as the band rips through ‘Blame Brett,’ ‘Late Show’ and more.

Set in the Exchange District, the venue is surrounded by brewpubs and galleries—ideal for a pre-show crawl.

Tickets On Sale

