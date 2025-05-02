The Flaming Lips in Bonner tickets on sale

The Flaming Lips (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Known for their psychedelic rock and theatrical live shows, The Flaming Lips will bring their vibrant energy to KettleHouse Amphitheater in Bonner, Montana, on September 16, 2025. Led by charismatic frontman Wayne Coyne, The Flaming Lips have been mesmerizing fans since the 1980s with albums like ““Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots”” and ““At War with the Mystics.”” Their stage presence is legendary, often involving confetti cannons, giant balloons, and surreal visuals that create an immersive, otherworldly experience.

KettleHouse Amphitheater, set along the banks of the Blackfoot River, is lauded for its breathtaking scenery and intimate ambiance. Featuring an open-air design surrounded by Montana’s natural beauty, the venue makes concerts feel like a communal celebration under the stars. Fans of The Flaming Lips can look forward to a mesmerizing spectacle that merges their psychedelic sound with the amphitheater’s picturesque backdrop.

Tickets are on sale now through the KettleHouse Amphitheater box office. Alternatively, you can purchase seats on ScoreBig to avoid hidden ticket fees and explore multiple seating options. Whether you’re a longtime follower of the band’s dreamlike rock or are discovering them for the first time, this is your opportunity to see a truly unforgettable show.

Plan ahead and secure your tickets now for an evening that promises to be as visually captivating as it is musically dynamic.

