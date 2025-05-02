The Fray in Atlantic City tickets on sale

The Fray (Photo: Mike Prosser, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

The Fray are heading to Atlantic City this fall for a can’t-miss performance at Caesars Atlantic City on September 27, 2025. Formed in Denver, Colorado, the rock band shot to prominence in the mid-2000s with their hit single ““Over My Head (Cable Car)”” and has since cemented their status with multiple chart-topping albums, including the platinum-selling ““How to Save a Life.”” Known for their emotional songwriting, heartfelt piano melodies, and unforgettable live shows, The Fray continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

Set against the iconic backdrop of the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Caesars Atlantic City stands as one of the premier entertainment destinations in New Jersey. A legendary casino resort known for its ocean views and vibrant nightlife, Caesars provides the perfect stage for The Fray’s evocative blend of pop-rock anthems. Fans can look forward to a night full of the band’s signature hits, as well as selections from their latest projects, creating an immersive experience that resonates with listeners of all ages.

Tickets are on sale now for this highly anticipated show.

Don’t miss your chance to see The Fray perform live in Atlantic City. Whether you’ve been a fan since ““How to Save a Life”” or recently discovered their melodic rock style, this concert promises to be an unforgettable event.

